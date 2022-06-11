JulSwap Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $288,699.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.92 or 0.00344842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00029785 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.31 or 0.00440331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.