JTC (LON:JTC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 700 ($8.77) and last traded at GBX 702 ($8.80). Approximately 67,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 374,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 708 ($8.87).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JTC shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 945 ($11.84) target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.40) price target on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

The firm has a market cap of £987.34 million and a P/E ratio of 33.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 741.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 793.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a GBX 5.07 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from JTC’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. JTC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In other JTC news, insider Wendy Holley bought 13,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 760 ($9.52) per share, for a total transaction of £99,468.80 ($124,647.62).

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

