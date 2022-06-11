JOST Werke (ETR:JST) PT Set at €71.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser In…

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €71.00 ($76.34) target price on JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JST. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($76.34) target price on shares of JOST Werke in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on shares of JOST Werke in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on shares of JOST Werke in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($72.04) target price on shares of JOST Werke in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of JST opened at €41.65 ($44.78) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.56. JOST Werke has a 52 week low of €34.05 ($36.61) and a 52 week high of €56.80 ($61.08). The stock has a market cap of $620.59 million and a P/E ratio of 13.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €37.39 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.17.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

