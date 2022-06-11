Johnson Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $456,702,000 after acquiring an additional 78,886 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after acquiring an additional 665,419 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after acquiring an additional 795,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,077 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,005,519 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $85,916,000 after acquiring an additional 371,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $58.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

