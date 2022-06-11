Johnson Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on XEL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $71.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.32. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.22.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

About Xcel Energy (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.