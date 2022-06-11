Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,358,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,119,000 after buying an additional 98,262 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,131,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,225,000 after buying an additional 189,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.80.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $207.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.57 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.00 and its 200 day moving average is $237.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

