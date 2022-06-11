Johnson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Vale by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vale by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VALE opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17.

VALE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

