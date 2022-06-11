John T. Nesser III Purchases 3,500 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Stock

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) Director John T. Nesser III purchased 3,500 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $57,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of THR opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $527.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

THR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,937,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,663,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,371,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 11,286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

