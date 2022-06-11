JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Adicet Bio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adicet Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.29.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Shares of ACET stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a market cap of $477.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.61. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $21.17.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 million. Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adicet Bio news, SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $167,559.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 1.1% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,543,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 39.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 64,406 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,924,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 21.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 69,327 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 4.7% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adicet Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.