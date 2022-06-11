Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the May 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 66,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,079. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%.
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).
