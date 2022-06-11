Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the May 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 66,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,079. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVH. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,925,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after buying an additional 168,629 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 222,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 143,341 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 102,744 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 51,586 shares in the last quarter.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

