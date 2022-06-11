IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.11.

ISEE stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $59,143.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 2,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,448.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,166 shares in the company, valued at $682,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,682 shares of company stock worth $3,001,931 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,474,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,696,000 after acquiring an additional 709,143 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,889,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,126,000 after acquiring an additional 104,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,255,000 after acquiring an additional 99,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,891,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,332,000 after acquiring an additional 130,858 shares during the last quarter.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

