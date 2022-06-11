ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.96

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 20391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITMPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ITM Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.00.

Get ITM Power alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.