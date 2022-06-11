iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Holdings Lifted by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 529.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,189 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,829 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 444.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,140 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,412,000 after purchasing an additional 974,201 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,987,000.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $51.17 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $67.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.14.

