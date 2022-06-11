iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.3% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $390.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $419.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.76. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.17 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

