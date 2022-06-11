iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,311,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $390.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.76. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.17 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

