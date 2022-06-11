iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is NEXT Financial Group Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,047 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.2% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $390.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.76. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.17 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

