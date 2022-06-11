iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Raised by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 601.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,628 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 802,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,655,000 after buying an additional 15,292 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 18,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 853,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $68.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average is $76.42. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.60 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

