iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1,320.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,777 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF opened at $223.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $217.09 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.