iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises about 5.2% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Affirmative Financial Network owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,988,000 after purchasing an additional 828,737 shares in the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,026,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,065,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,898,000 after acquiring an additional 337,233 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,864,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,954,000 after acquiring an additional 150,813 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI opened at $73.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.75. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

