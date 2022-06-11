iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the May 15th total of 188,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:IEUS opened at $52.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.87. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $75.11.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.169 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEUS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 242.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 203,234 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 132.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 37,732 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,368,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

