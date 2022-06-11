iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the May 15th total of 188,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
NASDAQ:IEUS opened at $52.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.87. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $75.11.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.169 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.
