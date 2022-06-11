iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,303 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $60.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average is $69.57. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

