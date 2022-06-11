IOST (IOST) Price Reaches $0.0151 on Major Exchanges

IOST (IOST) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. IOST has a total market cap of $280.77 million and approximately $20.03 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can now be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IOST has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.82 or 0.99952050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00120294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001929 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

