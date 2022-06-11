IOI Token Market Capitalization Achieves $3.55 Million (IOI)

IOI Token (IOI) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. One IOI Token coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001350 BTC on major exchanges. IOI Token has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $268,548.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOI Token has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOI Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,211.20 or 0.99998177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002045 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001712 BTC.

About IOI Token

IOI Token (IOI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trade Race Manager (TRM) is an ecosystem for gamers and traders powered by Defi and NFTs to bring users lifetime rewards, that add an element of gaming to make trading a fun experience. With TRM, users can trade cryptocurrencies in a different way, where traders may bet on themselves and compete against each other in many trading contests, known as races with the unique blockchain tokens called nonfungible tokens which represent racing car and much more. “

Buying and Selling IOI Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOI Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.