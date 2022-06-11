Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,878 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $93,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,402,000 after buying an additional 632,062 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 642,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,659,000 after acquiring an additional 370,543 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 809,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,805,000 after acquiring an additional 263,222 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,660,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,095,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,560,000 after purchasing an additional 241,641 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.71. 2,594,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669,791. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.25. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.12 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.