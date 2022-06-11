Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTH) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTH – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $116.15 and last traded at $116.15. 6,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 15,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.81.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.32.
