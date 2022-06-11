Internet of People Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (IOP)

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. In the last seven days, Internet of People has traded flat against the dollar. Internet of People has a market cap of $44,292.22 and approximately $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet of People coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00027271 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000326 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Internet of People Coin Profile

Internet of People is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Internet of People Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

