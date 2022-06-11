International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Petroleum from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on International Petroleum from SEK 145 to SEK 160 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IPCFF opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. International Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.