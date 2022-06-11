International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Increased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,370,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,103,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 17,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

IBM opened at $136.19 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $151.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.