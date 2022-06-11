Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Intel were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intel by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 8.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $39.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $160.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

