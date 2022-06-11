Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 201.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,038 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 73,493 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.1% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $160.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.