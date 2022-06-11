Insider Selling: Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Major Shareholder Sells 24,220 Shares of Stock

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $169,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,308,467 shares in the company, valued at $23,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Solas Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 71,969 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $506,661.76.

On Monday, June 6th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 69,932 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $490,922.64.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 70,567 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $498,908.69.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 32,889 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $234,827.46.

On Friday, May 27th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 51,550 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $367,036.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 18,857 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $132,941.85.

On Monday, May 23rd, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 26,472 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $185,833.44.

On Monday, May 16th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 19,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $134,900.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 18,457 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $130,860.13.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 13,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $91,650.00.

Shares of EPSN opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1,029.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 31,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

