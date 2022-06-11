Insider Selling: Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) CEO Sells $199,625.00 in Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $199,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,998,462.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE MNRL opened at $32.16 on Friday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $71.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MNRL shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,126,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,421,000 after buying an additional 1,019,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,584,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,037,000 after purchasing an additional 219,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 328,529 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after purchasing an additional 224,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 204,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

