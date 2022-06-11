Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Major Shareholder Buys 27,500 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,490,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ:TELA traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.75. 168,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,493. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $83.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.59. TELA Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $16.53.
TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.13% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.
TELA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
TELA Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
