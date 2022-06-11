Insider Buying: RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) Director James Kao purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.88 per share, with a total value of $41,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 437,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,142,850.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Kao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, May 12th, James Kao purchased 2,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $40,680.00.

On Friday, April 29th, James Kao purchased 18,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $390,240.00.

RBB opened at $20.20 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $387.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.88.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $2,744,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 36.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 238,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 63,918 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 25.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 193,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 39,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 34,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBB shares. Hovde Group downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

About RBB Bancorp (Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.