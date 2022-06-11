Insider Buying: Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) CEO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) CEO Daniel P. Penberthy acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $15,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,915.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:RAND opened at $15.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.53. Rand Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 175.77%. The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Rand Capital’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Rand Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rand Capital stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.82% of Rand Capital as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

