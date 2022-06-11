Insider Buying: Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) insider Catherine Bradley bought 10,000 shares of Kingfisher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of £26,200 ($32,832.08).
Shares of KGF opened at GBX 244.90 ($3.07) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.27. Kingfisher plc has a one year low of GBX 235.20 ($2.95) and a one year high of GBX 378 ($4.74). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 254.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 294.31.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.
Kingfisher Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.