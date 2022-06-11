Insider Buying: Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) insider Catherine Bradley bought 10,000 shares of Kingfisher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of £26,200 ($32,832.08).

Shares of KGF opened at GBX 244.90 ($3.07) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.27. Kingfisher plc has a one year low of GBX 235.20 ($2.95) and a one year high of GBX 378 ($4.74). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 254.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 294.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KGF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.64) to GBX 295 ($3.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.64) to GBX 350 ($4.39) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.20) to GBX 245 ($3.07) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.20) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 306.25 ($3.84).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

