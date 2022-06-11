Insider Buying: Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Insider Purchases $20,022.00 in Stock

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) insider Jr. Michael Conick Hanley purchased 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $20,022.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at $25,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AGLE opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 358.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGLE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.