Insider Buying: Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Insider Purchases $20,022.00 in Stock

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) insider Jr. Michael Conick Hanley purchased 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $20,022.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at $25,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
AGLE opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $8.50.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 358.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.