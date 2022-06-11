Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 1,275.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of ICHBF opened at $11.35 on Friday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34.

About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It offers commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

