Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 1,275.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of ICHBF opened at $11.35 on Friday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34.
About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.
