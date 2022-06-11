Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Down 90.7% in May

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the May 15th total of 297,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,556,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IDEXY stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.07. 1,393,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,841. The firm has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.07. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $9.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.1807 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on IDEXY shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €31.50 ($33.87) to €27.00 ($29.03) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €25.50 ($27.42) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.00 ($24.73) to €21.00 ($22.58) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.50 ($25.27) to €25.50 ($27.42) in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

