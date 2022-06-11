iMe Lab (LIME) Price Hits $0.0112 on Exchanges

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $290,343.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.11 or 0.00346811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00029040 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.00446835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

