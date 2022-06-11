IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Price Up 3.6%

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) rose 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.55 and last traded at $31.55. Approximately 387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 50,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IESC shares. StockNews.com cut IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered IES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $501.60 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 2.71%.

In other news, Director Jennifer A. Baldock acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,092. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IES by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 59,246 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the third quarter valued at about $2,307,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the first quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IES by 383.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 29,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IES by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,077,000 after buying an additional 20,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

