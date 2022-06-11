Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) & Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Critical Comparison

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY – Get Rating) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Stellantis alerts:

This table compares Stellantis and Ideanomics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $83.25 billion 0.29 $3.59 billion $3.81 7.11 Ideanomics $26.76 million 13.17 -$98.22 million ($0.34) -2.08

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stellantis and Ideanomics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 0 0 N/A Ideanomics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ideanomics has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 323.73%. Given Ideanomics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Stellantis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ideanomics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Stellantis has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis N/A N/A N/A Ideanomics -108.04% -19.80% -16.07%

Summary

Stellantis beats Ideanomics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stellantis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1896 and is based in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

Ideanomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides fintech services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.