Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1,223.90 or 0.04263427 BTC on major exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $379,409.28 and approximately $43.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.00344658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00027305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.51 or 0.00412841 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars.

