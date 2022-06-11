Hyve Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $258,010.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hyve has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.91 or 0.00342230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028965 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.66 or 0.00404252 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Buying and Selling Hyve

