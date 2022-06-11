Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Plans $0.25 Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 10th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Hudson Pacific Properties has a payout ratio of 625.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $244.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.39.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

