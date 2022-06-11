HSBC Reiterates €87.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

HSBC set a €87.00 ($93.55) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($73.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($63.44) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($90.32) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($72.04) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €74.00 ($79.57).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €60.02 ($64.54) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($110.75) and a one year high of €129.65 ($139.41). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €61.43 and its 200-day moving average price is €67.54.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.