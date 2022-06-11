Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 960.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

HOVNP opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $24.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

