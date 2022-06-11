HM Payson & Co. Sells 2,354 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 7.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 241,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,933 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $902,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.13.

Shares of CARR opened at $37.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.08.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

