HM Payson & Co. Purchases 100 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $131.25 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.77 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

About Quest Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.