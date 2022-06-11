HM Payson & Co. Increases Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,733,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $128.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.85. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.04 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

